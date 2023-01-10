BATAVIA — Three Rochester residents were arrested Friday after the latest bold theft at a chain store on Veterans Memorial Drive.
Genesee County sheriff’s deputies were called to Ulta Beauty Store for a report of a larceny-in-progress.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BATAVIA — Three Rochester residents were arrested Friday after the latest bold theft at a chain store on Veterans Memorial Drive.
Genesee County sheriff’s deputies were called to Ulta Beauty Store for a report of a larceny-in-progress.
Deputies arrived and saw three people walking to their car with bags full of stolen merchandise.
All three were taken into custody and charged without incident.
Mone N. Wiggins, 24, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, conspiracy and criminal impersonation.
Yathil K. Lay-Rivera, 24, was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy.
Aniyah E. Kendrick, 18, was charged with conspiracy.
Wiggins has been arrested in other counties for similar thefts.
She was charged in September in Steuben County with grand larceny and identity theft for using stolen credit cards to steal property and in a separate case with petit larceny and two counts of criminal impersonation.
The three were the latest to be charged in thefts from stores along Veterams Memorial Drive, where people brazenly walk out with shopping cars or bags full of stolen goods.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.