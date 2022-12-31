Rivera

A city man in Genesee County Jail on domestic violence and contempt charges faces felonies after he conspired to have “dangerous contraband” brought into jail, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.

Jose A. Rivera, 36, was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband and felony criminal contempt of court for contacting a woman who had an order of protection against him.

