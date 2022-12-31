A city man in Genesee County Jail on domestic violence and contempt charges faces felonies after he conspired to have “dangerous contraband” brought into jail, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jose A. Rivera, 36, was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband and felony criminal contempt of court for contacting a woman who had an order of protection against him.
The woman, Ida M. Vanorder, 36, of Swan Street was charged with conspiracy for allegedly working with Rivera and an unidentified third man who have the contraband smuggled into jail.
The contraband was intercepted by a corrections officer Dec. 11 and an investigation ensued.
Rivera remains in jail. Vanorden was issued an appearance ticket for Jan. 10 in City Court.
The investigation remains active as police search for the third person involved.
Anyone with information can contact Deputy Nicholas Chamoun at 345-3000, ext. 3258.
