WARSAW — A Warsaw man was sentenced to his fourth state prison term Thursday in Wyoming County Court, one of three people given state sentences during the court session.
Brandon D. Bradley, 44, was sentenced to 18 months to three years in prison for felony criminal contempt for repeatedly violating an order of protection.
Bradley has already served three previous state prison terms.
In 2020 he was sentenced to 18 months to three years for stealing items from cars in Warsaw.
He served a two-to-four year terms for a forgery conviction in 2004 and an 18-month to three-year term for a 2015 conviction for possessing stolen property he took from cars.
Judge Michael Mohun sentenced to other people to state prison terms Thursday.
Brandon J. Brooks, 28, of Gowanda was sentenced to a determinate term of four years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for attempted first-degree burglary.
Brooks was arrested in February after state police were called to a burglary-in-progress in Java. Brooks and another man burst into a house and assaulted a person inside.
Alan T. Dumbleton, 30, of Warsaw was sentenced to three to six years in prison with Willard Treatment Facility an option. He was convicted of third-degree burglary in a domestic violence case.
Dumbleton previously served a state prison term for domestic violence in 2019 and was released from prison Nov. 23.