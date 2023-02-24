ARCADE — A heat lamp was blamed for a garage fire which killed three goats, Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said.
ARCADE — A heat lamp was blamed for a garage fire which killed three goats, Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said.
The fire was reported 6:55 a.m. Thursday at a residence owned by Jeffrey and Nancy Beenau at 1866 Reed Rd.
The 20-by-35 foot garage was described as a total loss. The adjacent house sustained some siding damage but remained habitable.
Firefighters were at the scene for 2.5 hours. Damages were estimated at $25,000 and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Arcade, North Java, Strykersville and Yorkshire responded. Units from Varysburg and Farmersville were on standby.
County Emergency Services personnel and sheriff’s deputies were also at the scene, along with town highway and Arcade Electric crews.
