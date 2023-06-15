BATAVIA — Three local students have received $1,500 scholarships from the Rotary Club of Batavia has awarded college scholarships of up to $6,000 to each of three local students.
The recipients are Hannah Spencer, Genesee Valley Educational Partnership (GVEP), Le Roy; Courtney Daniel, Notre Dame High School; and Lauren Reimer of Batavia High School. Rotary received 25 applications for the 2023 rewards, said Andrea Aldinger, co-chairperson of the Rotary Scholarship Committee.
“Narrowing the selection down to three was close to impossible,” Aldinger said in a press release, “After all the interviews, it still was unclear as these students were so incredibly talented.”
Many of the students had already achieved their associate’s degree before graduating high school.
The scholarship program began more than 40 years ago. Each year, one student is selected from Notre Dame and Batavia high schools and the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership, formerly known as BOCES. Rotary awards each student $1,500 per year for four consecutive years, as long as the student maintains a GPA of at least 3.0.
Committee Co-chair Mike Hodgins said at any one time, as many as 12 students are receiving annual awards totaling $18,000. The program is funded by various Rotary events throughout the year.
The scholarships were awarded during a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Batavia. The students and their parents were invited to attend.
Spencer, who attends Le Roy High School, told Rotarians that she studied with the Justice Academy at GVEP. She plans to pursue a nursing degree at Genesee Community College and transferring to another school for a bachelor’s degree.
Scholarship winner Lauren Reimer of Batavia High School said she plans to pursue a medical degree at the University of Albany. She earned an unweighted cumulative high school average of 99.65%. Reimer will graduate with honors and has an associate’s degree from GCC.
Daniels is set to study political science at Fordham University. She was a member of the National Honor Society and attended The NY Governor’s Youth Council as a representative for Wyoming County. Her ultimate goal is to become a New York state senator.
Two previous winners attended this year’s ceremony to update the club on how they were able to use their Rotary scholarships. Carissa Kesler used her scholarship to buy a laptop computer in 2019 when the COVID pandemic hit. She said it was her pipeline for remote learning at GCC and later at SUNY Brockport.
“With the help of Rotary, I graduated with no student debt,” Kesler said.
Taylor Sanders attended Niagara University and is now pursuing her medical degree at LECOM in Bradenton, Fla.