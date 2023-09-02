BATAVIA — Three people, two of them Batavia residents, face charges after a Genesee County Local Drug Task Force narcotics investigation.
The Drug Task Force and the Batavia City Police Department Emergency Response Team served a search warrant Thursday on a residence at 15 East Ave. and on a vehicle stopped on Clinton Street Road.
The Sheriff’s Office charged Alterique Day, 51, of Saint Casmir Street in Rochester with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. Day was arraigned in Batavia City Court and held without bail.
Joanna F. Larnder, 30, of East Avenue in Batavia was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, both misdemeanors. Larnder was arraigned in City Court and released under the supervision of Genesee Justice.
Patricia McDonald, 37, of East Avenue was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors. McDonald was released and is due to appear Sept. 26 in City Court.
The county Sheriff’s Office, Batavia City Police Department and Genesee County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.