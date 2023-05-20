ATTICA — Three teenagers were injured, one seriously, in an utility vehicle crash last Saturday night on Glor Road, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were called to Glor Road for a report of a crash just after 8 p.m.
Deputies arrived and found three people who had been ejected from the UTV and all were injured. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. The two others, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, also were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
An investigation revealed the operator had been traveling east on Glor and left the road and went into a ditch.
The UTV overturned and ejected all three teens.
Monroe Ambulance, Attic and Bennington fire departments and Eddy’s Collision assisted at the scene.
— By Scott DeSmit