WARSAW — A Gainesville man who has served three state prison terms and has an extensive history of drug arrests was one of three people charged with selling methamphetamine in Wyoming County, Wyoming Drug Task Force agents said.
The arrests happened Tuesday after a four-month investigation into the sale of drugs, including undercover buys.
The investigation culminated with a raid at a house on Lamont Road in Gainesville, where a small amount of drugs were seized, along with drug paraphernalia.
Alan T. Hartman Sr., 57, was charged with third-degree criminal sale and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy.
Shane D. Vasile, 56, of Rochester Street in Warsaw was charged with three counts each of third-degree criminal sale and possession and conspiracy.
His girlfriend, Sherene Bellaire, 56, was charged with fifth-degree criminal sale and possession and conspiracy.
All are accused of selling meth and conspiring to deal drugs.
Hartman and Vasile, who both have criminal histories involving drugs and other crimes, were committed to Wyoming County Jail without bail.
Hartman has been in and out of state prison since 1999, serving three terms:
n He was convicted of felony assaulted and drug-dealing in 1999 in Livingston County and was sentenced to two to seven years in prison and was released in 2005.
n In 2013, he and his wife, Donna Hartman were arrested on weapons charges after she pointed a loaded gun at relatives, with an infant present.
He was convicted and in 2014 was sentenced to two to five years and was released to parole in 2016.
n Hartman was on parole when he was found operating a meth lab out of his former home on Cooley Road in Eagle.
He was sentenced to two years and six months to five years and was released in 2019.
