As each year comes to a close, it’s typical for The Daily News to take a look back and remember the top stories and events of the year just past.
This year, we decided to take a futher look back. What was making headlines in The Daily News as one year ended and another began 25, 60, 75, and 100 years ago.
Here’s a looked at what was found on those front pages:
25 Years Ago — Dec. 31, 1997
As the year wrapped up in 1997, the Daily News front page featured two people retiring with the close of the year. Dennis Farmer stepped down as director at the Holland Land Office Museum and there were rumors circulating that Marv Levy, coach who took the Buffalo Bills to four straight Super Bowls at the beginning of the decade, was expected to step down.
At the time, officials from Genesee County, the city of Batavia and the Genesee County townships were told to put aside their partisan differences to work together for the good of the county. Then, money wasn’t flourishing like it used to and Andrew Lista, a Batavia councilman, said the city needed to follow the county and state’s example and trim taxes.
The top story of 1997 was that of Samantha Zaldivar, a 7-year-old from Wethersfield who went missing and was later found dead. Angel Colon was accused – and eventually convicted – of her murder. Colon was the fiancee of Samantha’s mother, Rachel Stra, and the father of her two other children.
Samantha’s body was found in a shallow grave on May 23 when a dairy farmer was plowing a field about a half mile from the mobile home park where she lived.
In June 2022, Colon came before a state parole board for the first time. His request for parole was denied.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 30, 1972
At the end of the year in 1972, residents were fighting a sickness. The London flu, a new strand of the Hong Kong flu, was plaguing 15 states.
Death plagued the front page of The Batavia Daily News’ last newspaper of the year from an Eastern Air Lines TriStar carrying 187 people crashing into the Everglades, of which 93 people survived, to another killing in Ireland when a Roman Catholic bakery worker was killed in a Protestant sector of Belfast. Hugh Martin was the 681st confirmed fatality over three years of sectarian violence in northern Ireland.
The Smithsonian Institution also lost $212,305 ($1,484,505 in today’s money) in a legal dispute from plans to salvage a Civil War ship, the USS Tecumseh.
The biggest story of 1972, however, was the hassle over a proposal to locate a jetport for Western New York on a site south of Batavia. There was opposition expressed in August 1972, but it died almost immediately when the State Department of Transportation announced in September 1972 the Batavia site had been abandoned.
1972 was also the first year that 18-year-olds were able to cast ballots.
75 Years Ago — Dec. 31, 1947
Tragedy struck a Le Roy family when Robert Williams Clauss, 8, was discovered dead by his father in the garage. A 125-pound package of paper had fallen from a pile and pinned the boy across the neck against the garage door. His father was the publisher of the Le Roy Pennysaver, and the paper stored in bundles in the garage was used in the publication of the pamphlets.
World War II had ended two years earlier and Robert Hinkson of Ross Street became the final person to register for the Selective Service when the law expired on March 31, 1947.
On the world stage, King Mihai I abdicated the throne of Rumania. He was the last king of Romania.
The upcoming year would be a Leap Year and according to tradition, women would be able to propose to men. This started in Ireland in the fifth century and was considered a very big deal at the time.
The biggest story at the time, however, is something residents can relate to even 75 years later; the rising cost of living. Butter cost $1 per pound (the equivalent of $13.11 today), steak cost $1.35 ($17.69), milk cost 23 cents ($3.01), bread cost 15 cents ($1.97), candy bars cost six cents 10 cents (79 cents to $1.31) and good homes for immediate occupancy went anywhere between $15,000 to $35,000 ($196,600 to $393,200).
100 Years Ago — Dec. 30, 1922
While today workers are fighting for a $15 per hour minimum wage, a $16 minimum wage ($278.36 in today’s money) was upheld for women in the California mercantile industries. In 1914, more than 52 percent of women mercantile workers received less than $10 ($173.98) a week.
Owners of the radio were able to listen to New York City’s Trinity Church’s chimes through WEAF, New York, a station of the American Telephone and Telegraph Company. In 1922, the chimes had already been ringing for more than a century in the New Year but this would be the first time they would be broadcast.
Locally, James J. Ryan, then 35, was a breakman at the Attica branch of the Erie railroad. He was in serious condition when he fell from the step of the westbound passenger train. His left arm was run over and mangled and it is believed he also sustained internal injuries.