COMMUNITY COMMITMENT: Strykersville resident dedicated to comfort care home’s mission
NORTH JAVA — Charlotte House was established to provided a needed service of mercy in Wyoming County.
Victoria Tiebor assumed her duties as development/house director at the comfort care home in April. And she’s dedicated continuing its work for area residents.
As the new Development/House Director for Charlotte House Comfort Care, she replaces the director Kari Sears.
Tiebor is a registered nurse and grew up in East Aurora. She later married and both she and her husband sold their homes to then purchase a house together in Strykersville.
It was 14 years ago that she fell in love with Wyoming County and all the people and places within it.
She shares two children, two dogs, seven painted turtles and three chickens with her husband.
“I have been a nurse and a businesswoman over the course of my career,” she said. “I started in dialysis nursing but soon realized that my calling was to combine my nursing and medical knowledge with my business acumen.
“I have spent the last 15 years building, developing and transforming medical practices into successful group practices with multiple specialties and locations all over Western New York and even some out of state,” she continued. “I have enjoyed a fulfilling career, but I felt that something was missing. The medical field has changed so much in the past 25 years. In some respects, it is almost unrecognizable to us ‘old school nurses.’ I have always believed in change and so you take the good with the not-so-good and make it work so that you can make a difference and have a positive impact.”
Charlotte House was named after the late Charlotte Smallwood Cook of Warsaw, who in her final days received comfort care at Crossroads House in Batavia. She lived her entire life in Wyoming County, and she wished she could die there.
“She was an inspiration to so many,” Tiebor said. “The first woman district attorney in New York State and the first woman to successfully prosecute a murder case in Wyoming County. She was also an artist and author. I want to be a representative of that kind of woman in our community and bring awareness to our mission. That is what brought me to Charlotte House.”
Tiebor — who has a master’s degree in organizational leadership, a bachelor’s degree in business administration, along with her RN status — had been looking for the right opportunity to come along. She prayed for it and believed the right situation would present itself.
Soon after, an opportunity at the Charlotte House arose.
“I was perusing Indeed.com, as I always have, to see who was looking for nurses, managers and so on,” Tiebor said. “I am perpetually looking for quality individuals with a good work ethic and a servant’s heart to join my team. There it was ... an ad on Indeed for executive director of Charlotte House Comfort Care. I couldn’t believe it and right in my own community. I thought this was too good to be true, but here I am.
Charlotte House provides end-of-life care to Wyoming County residents for no cost. The comfort care home is funded solely on donations and relies on the community for financial support.
The entire process is volunteer based, from funding to providing personal care.
President Kim Bragg of Charlotte House Board of Directors President noted how critical it is for general population to be aware of the existence of comfort care homes.
“...With her experience, she has been a successful administrator, relationship builder, operations manager, fundraiser, volunteer recruiter, and donor developer, and these are the exact qualities that the Charlotte House Board of Directors knew were needed for Charlotte House and set out to find,” Bragg said. “She has the perfect background for her role as development/house director at Charlotte House. With only one month under her belt, she is already making a significant, positive impact for Charlotte House. We are excited to have her leading the efforts of this comfort care home in North Java.”
Tiebor is taking on her new endeavor with pride. She hopes to make an impact in North Java and help the Charlotte House continue to thrive.
“I am so proud to be a part of the Charlotte House mission,” she said. “To care for people with a terminal diagnosis with three months or less to live is such a privilege. I view it as an honor.
“At this point in a person’s journey, we want to provide them with comfort and care in a home setting while relieving the worry of the family and loved ones having to be sole caregivers,” she continued. “It allows them to have the space to just spend quality time with their loved one during these precious days. They can just come and be a husband or a wife, a child, a grandchild, a niece, nephew or cousin or a friend. How beautiful is that?”
Tiebor said she can’t think of a better way to spend the rest of her career than being at Charlotte House making a true difference.
“One of the greatest things that the community can expect from Charlotte House is love, care, compassion and having a second family here at Charlotte House,” she said. “Our volunteers and staff are amazing. We rely on them, donations, bequests, legacy giving and fundraisers to make this all happen. There is never any charge to the individual or their families for anything while at Charlotte House. You have a solemn promise that we vet our volunteers and provide comprehensive training so that our caregiver volunteers and staff are comfortable and confident in the care they deliver.”
Tiebor ’s goal as director is to proactively engage with the community so that people know the Charlotte House, an incredible resource is available. She wants to work within the community, with physicians’ offices, professional offices, hospitals and long-term care and assisted living communities so that people know this is an option.
“I am in awe of the generosity that the community demonstrates toward us. The donations we receive aren’t just monetary funds, people donate goods that we need for caring for our residents too,” she said.
UPCOMING EVENTS
n During the Strykersville Town-Wide Garage Sale the Charlotte House will be selling tacos in a bag, along with its annual Duck Derby tickets.
n A Heartstrings event in East Aurora, which is centered around local artisans will be held in August.
n A meat raffle will be held later in the year.