BATAVIA — Notorious funeral home director Michael S. Tomaszewski is set to appear before a parole board sometime next month, according to state records.
Tomaszewski, 51, is serving two to six years in prison after being convicted of a massive fraud described by prosecutors as a ponzi scheme. He’s currently held at Franklin Correctional Facility in Malone.
Tomaszewski is set to make an initial parole appearance sometime in August, according to records from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The exact date wasn’t given.
His earliest possible release date is Dec. 3.
Tomazewski’s case was one of the largest in Genesee County history.
He had formerly operated the well-known Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel on West Main Street Road in Batavia.
Tomaszewski was arrested in July 2020 after an investigation revealed a scheme which had been bilking customers over a 12-year period from March 2009 to April 2020.
He cheated his customers by failing to deposit money into clients’ accounts — as required by law — for prepaid funerals, and failing to provide services for which he was paid.
He instead used the money to support his businesses. Many of his victims were elderly.
Tomaszewski had initially been charged with 68 counts of third-degree grand larceny, 29 counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, four counts of falsifying business records, one count of scheme to defraud, one count of offering a false instrument for filing, seven counts of petit larceny, and 93 counts of failure to deposit advance funeral payments.
He later was hit with even more charges: offering a false instrument for filing and for violating public health law for storing a body for 10 months in a garage at the funeral home.
His case was marked by repeated delays before he was sentenced in December 2021 for third-degree grand larceny, scheme to defraud, and offering a false instrument for filing.
Besides the prison time, he will also need to pay $569,434.94 in restitution in $2,000 per month installments.
Tomaszewski is not the only notorious area figure slated to appear, or who has already dealt with, a parole board, according to state records.
Kelly Ashcraft, 47, of Warsaw was released May 11 from Lakeview Correctional Facility in Chautauqua County.
Ashcraft was sentenced last July to two and a third to seven years in prison for second-degree grand larceny, along with concurrent terms for second-degree forgery and first-degree falsifying business records.
Ashcraft had embezzled more than $105,000 from the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism over a four-year period while working as its secretary.
Besides the prison sentence, Ashcraft is required to pay back the money. An order of protection bars her from approaching the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce until June 30, 2047.
Ashcraft’s case was unrelated to Tomaszewski’s.