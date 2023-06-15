Top health official tours Western NY

BATAVIA — Dr. James McDonald was keeping his ears open as he visited Batavia and other locations in Western and Central New York this week.
The newly-confirmed health commissioner spent some time Wednesday morning at the New York State Veterans’ Home on Richmond Avenue, talking to residents and staff.
In talking with employees, McDonald said staffing at the home was one of the things they discussed.
“We talked a little bit about the vaccine mandate coming away,” he said. “We talked a little bit about ... taking a breath from the pandemic getting back to normal from it and how people are happy they don’t have to wear masks anymore,”
McDonald said everyone is trying to move back into his or her life post-COVID.
“I think what we’re all learning to do is not just live with this disease that’s going to be with us for a long time, but, quite frankly, thrive,” he said. “I think we want to move beyond just what COVID was and look at what our new lives can be.”
McDonald, who was confirmed Friday, replaced Dr. Mary Bassett, who left at the end of last year. McDonald, who had been serving as acting health commissioner was nominated in March by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
“Just trying to do a lot of listening of, ‘What are the health needs in Western New York? What are things that really matter to the people who live in Western New York?’” he said. “That’s the type of stuff that is important to me as a health commissioner. I want to know what matters to people and how we can be helpful.”
There are a variety of needs, he said Wednesday morning.
“One of the things I really hear consistently is that nursing is a problem,” McDonald said. “Hiring nurses is a problem. If I hear one thing from hospitals, they’re spending far too much money on travel nurses. I hear this everywhere I go. I’ve heard this in other parts of the state, too — that travel nurses are very expensive and really affect hospitals’ ability to just manage their finances.”
McDonald got a tour of the Veterans Home and the grounds. He talked about how beautiful the property looked and said the feedback he got from residents was that they were happy to be living there.
The health commissioner said he mainly asked veterans what branch of the service they are in and how they liked living there.
“They told me so many wonderful things about the home. I heard that the home was fun. I heard that the home was clean and I heard that the staff really, really cared about them,” he said.
McDonald was also in Monroe and Erie counties earlier this week and was scheduled to visit Cattaraugus County today.