Top health official tours Western NY

Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.