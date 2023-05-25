BATAVIA — A toppled tree caused an unexpected mess Wednesday in the city.
The tree fell about 10:30 a.m. at Richmond Avenue and New York Place, closing the sidewalk and a portion of the road. No injuries were reported but crews spent the next 30 minutes clearing the debris from the pavement and a nearby sidewalk.
No injuries or cause were reported but the tree was old and reportedly rotten.
The toppled tree arrived during an odd day weather-wise in the GLOW region. The day started sunny and warm but temperatures then decreased rapidly into the upper 50s with dampness and occasional rain showers.
The cooler temperatures are expected to remain through Friday before returning to the 70s on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Most of New York state remains free of any abnormal dryness or drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The nearest such conditions would be occurring in Long Island, along with portions of Connecticut and eastern Pennsylvania.
The GLOW region’s outdoor fire risk is also listed as low, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.