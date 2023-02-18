GENESEO — The Tops Market shooter is being held at Livingston County Jail, Sheriff Thomas Dougherty confirmed Friday.
Payton Gendron, 19, was transferred into federal custody Thursday after a court appearance in Buffalo.
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 12:30 am
Although he was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to 10 separate terms of life in prison without parole for the racist massacre, he’s still facing 26 federal hate crime and firearms charges.
Dougherty said Livingston County Jail was contracted by the U.S. Marshals Office to hold the shooter there — the jail typically houses about 60 Marshals inmates daily on contract.
He declined to comment further on whether Gendron was being housed away from other inmates or subject to other special measures because the question involved security issues.
The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said it doesn’t comment in general where inmates are being held.
The shooter murdered 10 Black people last May 14 in the massacre. Federal prosecutors have not yet decided if they’ll pursue the death penalty.
The shooter’s next court appearance is set for March.
