BUFFALO — The Tops Market shooter has been sentenced to multiple lifetimes in prison.
Payton S. Gendron, 19, was sentenced Wednesday during a highly-emotional Erie County Court appearance which saw the proceeding briefly descend into chaos when a man rushed him during a victim impact statement.
Separate sentences of life without parole were levied by Judge Susan Eagan for each of the 10 counts of first-degree murder for the May 2022 supermarket massacre.
Gendron was also sentenced to consecutive terms of 25 years for each of his three first-degree attempted murder charges.
“There is no place for you or your ignorant, hateful or evil ideologies in a civilized society,” Eagan said before issuing the sentence, which was shown live by numerous Buffalo news outlets. “There can be no mercy for you, no understanding, no second chances.
“The damage you have caused is too great and the people you have hurt are too valuable to this community,” she continued. “You will never see the light of day as a free man again.”
Gendron pleaded guilty to 15 state charges this past November for the racist supermarket massacre that killed 10 Black people last May in the city.
The charges included 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, and one count each of domestic terrorism and criminal possession of a weapon.
The shooter had driven all the way from his home in Conklin, near Binghamton, to specifically kill as many Black people as possible.
Family members of his victims spoke emotionally during the proceeding, speaking of the pain and devastation the shooter had inflicted on their lives.
Vyonne Elliott lost his brother Andre Mackneil, 53, of Auburn in the massacre. Mackneil was murdered while picking up a birthday cake for his son.
Elliott said Mackneil had been his only remaining brother.
He said Gendron should have sat in his car first and thought about his actions. He said he knows a lot of white 18-year-olds and none are racists, calling the shooter’s ideology nonsense.
Elliott said Gendron’s “own kind” would get him in prison.
“Your own kind is going to get you,” he said. “They’re going to befriend you. They’re going to do you real filthy
”That’s the sad part about this — that you took 53 years from me,” he continued. “That you took the last of my line from me. All that I grew up with, all that I knew is gone.”
Elliott said he will never understand why, and he doesn’t think anybody will.
“But you will get what you’ve got coming,” Elliott said. “You will — that is a promise. As someone said, ‘God says vengeance is mine?’ He’ll get you. He will get you for all of us.”
Gendron spoke briefly before sentencing. He said he was very sorry for the pain he had caused, admitting he had done “a terrible thing that day,” and had believed what he had read online and acted out of hate.
He said he can’t take it back but wishes he could, and didn’t want anybody to be inspired by his actions.
His statement produced an infuriated, screaming outburst from a woman in the courtroom: “You don’t believe none of that s---!”
Before issuing her sentence, Eagan had said more needed to be done and people needed to acknowledge the racist actions and ideologies that have occurred throughout the nation’s history, including everything from slavery and indentured servitude, to Jim Crow, substandard public housing units, and dividing Black neighborhoods by building expressways through them.
District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the police, investigators, and staff who have supported the families throughout the process.
“After selecting our city as the target of his terror attack, this defendant shot innocent African American citizens as they were shopping for groceries on a Saturday afternoon,” Flynn said.
“Violence, especially violence motivated by hate, will not be tolerated,” he continued. “We sought to obtain justice for the victims and our community by prosecuting this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.
“Today, I am pleased to announced that Payton Gendron will be spending the rest of his life behind bars. While we may never fully heal from this horrific crime, I continue to pray for all who have been impacted by this tragedy.”
Gendron also still faces 26 federal hate crime and firearms charges. He could potentially face the dealt penalty if convicted of the federal charges.