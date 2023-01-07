BATAVIA — Compared to pet owners in higher-populated areas, animal shelters in the GLOW Region don’t have as much of a problem with pet owners surrendering pets, though it does happen here, too.
Rising inflation has created serious challenges for many area pet owners — costs of pet food, supplies and veterinary care can cripple already-stretched budgets. Owners are faced with difficult choices when they encounter that hard reality.
Genesee County Dog Control Officer (DCO) Sarah Fountain said Thursday that the cost of maintaining a pet is one reason a pet owner would surrender an animal. She and DCO Catherine Seward say the number of pet owners surrendering pets hasn’t really changed from what it was in the past.
Seward said surrendering a pet is usually an owner’s last option.
“Ideally, they would be able to find a friend or a family member — somebody that knows the animal,” she said. “They reach out to make their own arrangements.”
Fountain said if the only option is to surrender, then the shelter will work with them.
“If they’re (pet owners) calling us, we try to recommend seeing if any family members may be willing to help them in that situation ... try to give them other options,” she said.
Fountain and Seward said changes in an owner’s housing situation would be a big reason not to be able to keep a pet.
“They’re moving and are unable to take them with (them),” Fountain said.
Fountain said most adoptions from the shelter seem to turn out well for a pet owner.
Seward said the dog control officers get to know the animals while they’re at the shelter.
“We try to talk with the people to make sure it’s going to be a good fit for the animal and for the people,” she said.
The time it takes to complete a pre-adoption process — such as the prospective owner completing the adoption application and the dog control officer talking with the person — depends on the circumstances, she said.
“Part of it depends on if they have other pets, how many people are in the household,” Seward said.
Fountain said the dog control officers like to get to know the people who want to adopt.
“We like to build relationships with those people to make sure the animal that they are interested in is going to be the right fit for that home,” she said.
Seward said she has seen articles from other parts of the county about people not being able to keep pets.
“I can’t say it’s any different than anything we’ve seen in the past,” Seward said of the number of pet owners who surrender pets to the shelter. “Each surrender seems to have different circumstances. It’s hard to put a number on.”
Seward and Fountain said there isn’t any difference around the holidays versus the rest of the year in the number of people who surrender pets to the shelter, whether it’s someone who receives a pet as a holiday gift and then decides he or she can’t take care of the pet.
“We haven’t really experienced that,” Seward said.
Justa Goodell, animal control officer and supervisor for the Wyoming County Animal Shelter, said she’s been doing this for about 25 years. She said in general, for every 10 dogs that come into the shelter, two are dogs that an owner has surrendered.
“There’s a zillion reasons why we get calls. We can take a surrender. They have to sign them (surrendered pets) over to the county,” she said. “The original reason for having shelters was the licensing. Every municipality has a shelter to take a stray dog. Somebody calls it in, gets it here, (we) hope the owner claims it,” she said. “If they don’t, we have to find a home for it.”
Goodell said abandoning a pet is illegal under state Ag and Markets Law.
There has been an uptick in owners surrendering pets, but not an alarming uptick, Goodell said.
“What I am seeing is more people calling struggling to maintain a dog that has gotten a little more nippy with a newborn. Now it’s a little more of a high risk for them in their home,” she said. “Out here in a rural area, I’m not seeing it being an alarming change. I’m seeing the same kind of consistent two or three a month.”
“Here in a rural area, I’m not seeing any (amount of) surrenders that are alarming to me.”
When people move from one residence to another, perhaps due to evictions, they may have to surrender a dog. There may also be an issue when a relative who owned a pet passes away.
“It seems that more people, in the past couple of years, have passed away and left a pet and the family doesn’t know what to do with it,” she said.
Goodell said if a pet has a problem with aggression, the shelter is not the agency that should take it.
“What I have seen an uptick in is people wanting to surrender dogs because they have bitten people,” the dog control officer said.
Goodell said the county Board of Supervisors has been supportive of the shelter, as have county residents.
“In Wyoming County, people have always been good about their animals. I have seen such an outpouring in our communities toward animals in the last 10 years,” she said. “It just amazes me, the heart that people have when they see there’s a need.
“It’s been a real blessing that I’ve been able to do this job all these years. When we put the word out on Facebook or just by word of mouth that there’s a need (for monetary donations), it’s just incredible, the response,” Goodell said. “There’s always interest in the work that’s done in this building and (people are) very supportive too. We have groomers that volunteer and donate, we have people who see the need and call. We have people who will take a dog that’s terminal and they know it’s terminal.”
Orleans County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officer Ariel Ambrose said there has not been an increase in surrendering of animals by their owners.
“In 2020, there were 70 calls inquiring about voluntarily surrendering an animal,” she said. “In 2021, there were 79 calls and in 2022, there were 95. Animals are rarely brought back to the Orleans County Animal Shelter. We have a set of volunteers that work diligently to find the most suitable home for the pets that are in need.”
Aside from surrendering a pet for financial reasons, pet owners will do so if they are going into an assisted living facility, or if there’s accidental breeding, behavioral isses or a friend or family member with a pet has passed away.
Orleans County animal control officers take all precautions to avoid animals being abandoned, Ambrose said.
“Surrenders are gladly accepted in hopes of avoiding animal abandonment and mistreatment. The animal control officers work with the public on the details of the surrender and take in adoptable animals that are in need of finding new homes. We have had people ask friends and family if they would be willing to house the pet, but in most cases, we are able to help,” she said.