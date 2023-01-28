Town gives thanks for Project of Year Award

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE AMERICAN PUBLIC WORKS ASSOCIATION GENESEE VALLEY BRANCHThe 2022 Park Road project in the town of Batavia will be among the Project of the Year Award recipients Thursday.

ROCHESTER — Town of Batavia representatives were in the audience at the American Public Works Association Genesee Valley Branch awards luncheon to see the town honored for the Park Road project, completed in the fall of 2022.

For the project, the town received Project of the Year Transportation Award at Thursday’s banquet.

