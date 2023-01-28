Town gives thanks for Project of Year Award

ROCHESTER — Town of Batavia representatives were in the audience at the American Public Works Association Genesee Valley Branch awards luncheon to see the town honored for the Park Road project, completed in the fall of 2022.
For the project, the town received Project of the Year Transportation Award at Thursday’s banquet.
“On behalf of the town of Batavia we would like to thank the Genesee Chapter of the American Public Works Association for this award,” town Supervisor Gregory Post said during the presentation. “This has been another great community project for us that has been in the making for 16 years. It exemplifies the ideology of the town: to always maintain true partnerships with all entities involved in a project from the start to the finish.
Post thanked several people or organizations, including the Genesee Transportation Council and state, Department of Transportation and every business and residential property in the project corridor.
“We had 100% landowner participation from start to finish on this project without a single property owner complaint during the entire construction period,” Post said.
“Many thanks to the construction team — CATCO, Ravi Engineering and town staff for handling such a small, yet busy, corridor (over 7,000 vehicles daily) so well throughout the entire construction project. The constant adjustment of traffic control to meet the needs of the community and the businesses was done better than we hoped and we couldn’t have asked for better workmanship and cooperation between the contractor, engineer and inspection on this project,” he said.
Post noted Batavia Downs was a key stakeholder in this project, not only providing the project’s gap funding, but meeting and working with the construction team every single day.
“They were able to operate their business at the same level as before construction began yet were available day and night to assist us whenever we needed them,” Post said.
The supervisor also thanked the emergency services providers within the corridor, who took much of the community safety coordination off the town’s plate to allow it to focus on construction.
What really makes this project, as well as every project and plan the town has undertaken, is the unimaginable benefit that it has realized by having in-house engineering, Post said.
“They don’t take away the need of private engineering resources, but rather foster an ideal and near bulletproof project,” he said.
