BATAVIA — The site plan for a proposed Tractor Supply at 8727 Lewiston Rd. has town Planning Board approval.
Tractor Supply project Attorney Peter Sorgi said Tuesday evening that the Tractor Supply site would be the second parcel to be bought from the Call family, which currently owns it. A road will be built from Lewiston Road to the Tractor Supply site. Developer Hix Snedeker would also be buying a 2-acre lot, that has no use planned right now, from the Call family. The road would be built to town specifications.
“The road will come in. Our client will pay for the road, build it to town specs (specifications). The town has got to inspect it, approve it. Then we dedicate it (to the town) ... which basically means we deed it,’ Sorgi said.
Tractor Supply would relocate from its current home at 4974 E. Main Street Rd. in Batavia. The proposed site plan is for a Tractor Supply store of about 24,000 square feet with an outdoor garden center of about 3,700 square feet.
Sorgi noted a traffic study has been done regarding the Tractor Supply project.
“What the board is saying is absolutely correct. They have to consider what’s in front of them, but it doesn’t mean that this traffic study is going to be done in isolation,” Sorgi said.
If there is development on the first lot, which currently has no planned use, the project would take the data from the traffic study on Tractor Supply and add the traffic study data that goes with its future project.
“If you had a very high traffic generator here, that’s going to change things a bit,” he said, pointing to the first lot. “That can’t seek an approval until everything is done.” When the traffic study on the hypothetical future development adds the Tractor Supply traffic study information to its own traffic data, it may trigger some things that have to be built, such as traffic-counting devices.
“At this point, this is completely unknown,” Sorgi said. “We’ve had two calls on it ... They’ve both been low-traffic users. No, I can’t disclose (their identities). There’s no agreement for anybody to do anything. They’ve just been calls.”
Sorgi said there are a couple of outdoor storage areas on the site plan.
“A lot of it is going to be within the garden center. The garden center is fenced-in,” he said. “It’s one of those where you can actually drive into it, things get loaded on, then you drive out. There’s a propane storage area ... as well.”
The board voted to approve the site plan, contingent on final engineering review and approval, including final determination of any required improvements by town engineering or the state Department of Transportation.
The traffic study that was done for Tractor Supply identified and evaluated the potential traffic impact that can be expected from the project. The existing transportation system can accommodate the expected traffic volumes and resulting impacts at the study area intersections. During the morning peak hour, the project is expected to generate 33 vehicles entering and 31 exiting. During the afternoon peak hour, the project should generate 40 vehicles entering and 37 exiting.
“Minimal impacts are projected because of the proposed project,” Planning Board member Brittany Witkop read from the study. “The results of the crash investigations show that almost 50% of the crashes that occurred at the intersection of New York Route 5 and New York Route 63 were attributable to sideswipe incidents.”
The study said drivers changing lanes while approaching the intersection of routes 63 (Lewiston Road) and 5 (West Main Street) and moving into the left-turn lane when making a left turn from Route 63 onto 5 contributed to the accidents.
“Overhead lane-guide signage may be considered as a potential treatment to alleviate the noted sideswipe crashes,” the study said. “No other geometric changes are recommended. When considering the combination of traffic volumes and the designed speed at the intersection, the warrants for a left-turn treatment are not satisfied during either peak hour.”
The study said more engineering studies are required when the solar project becomes a real project to determine whether any highway improvements are needed.
“There are no significant adverse traffic impacts resulting from this proposed project,” the study said.