MURRAY — Town Supervisor Joseph Sidonio, who recently lost a primary election and who has battled claims of racsim and sexism, was charged Wednesday with driving his truck at high speed at a person at the Highway Department.
Orleans County Chief Deputy Rob Riemer said the incident happened about 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot.
He said Sidonio drove at the person “who was getting into his vehicle” after work.
Sidonio swerved at the last moment “to avoid a collision that would have resulted in serious physical injury.”
Sidonio, 65, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment.
Sidonio has been supervisor since 2019 and has battled employees since his time in office.
Last year, Town Board members demanded his resignation after recordings were released revealing Sidonio making racist comments and vile language to describe female employees. He also repeatedly vilified highway workers.
Sidonio refused to resign.
He lost a Republican primary to Gerald Rightmyer, 350-237 last month.
The charge against Sidonio is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. He is to appear Aug. 9 in Town Court.