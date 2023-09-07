GENESEE FALLS — Investigation is continuing into a Tuesday evening tractor-trailer rollover accident which spurred a hazardous materials response.
The tractor-trailer was hauling 9,000 gallons of liquid manure, Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said. It rolled over 5:34 p.m. at Wiscoy and East Koy roads.
No injuries were reported but the truck and trailer sustained extensive damage, Emergency Services officials said. It spilled its load, along with hydraulic and motor oil.
Pike firefighters were able to contain the spilled contents with help from the Wyoming County HAZMAT Team.
Firefighters were at the scene for three-and-a-half hours. An investigation by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office is continuing.
The tractor-trailer was owned by Edelweiss Farms.
Besides the firefighters and HAZMAT team, county Emergency Services personnel and sheriff’s deputies were at the scene, along with DMR Towing, Wyco Construction, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.