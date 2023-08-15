WARSAW — One of the most unusual cases involving a traffic stop in Wyoming County happened last month when more than $200,000 worth of gold bars was found in a backpack in the front seat of a car.
A subsequent investigation allegedly revealed a scheme to defraud an elderly man, along with child pornography on the driver’s cellphones.
Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies were on patrol July 25 when Deputy Justin Bliss stopped a car on Route 20A for traffic violations.
Bliss “developed reasonable suspicion” that a crime had been committed, which led to a search of the car.
Deputies found a backpack containing $208,226 worth of gold bars. Multiple torn UPS packages were found in the back seat, with the name of an elderly man from Orchard Park.
The driver, Jaspreet Singh, 28, of Queens denied owning the gold bars and was released.
Investigators did not say why he was released.
An investigation ensued with the Orchard Park police revealing that the elderly man had been the target of a scheme.
The man was contacted by a person claiming to be a U.S. Marshall, demanding payment to avoid arrest. A courier was sent to his house and the victim was told to place the gold bars in the rear seat.
Singh’s vehicle was stopped about an hour after the exchange.
The gold bars will be returned to the victim at a later time, deputies said.
Search warrants were conducted on two smartphones that were in Singh’s possession at the time of the stop. Investigators allegedly found numerous videos of child porn and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Deputies developed information that Singh could be in the Passaic, N.J. area. He was then taken into custody by Passaic police.
Deputies drove to Passaic this past Friday. He was transferred into their custody and taken back to Wyoming County.
Singh was charged with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child and speeding.
Singh was arraigned and released to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Sheriff’s officials are reminding people to be skeptical of any unsolicited phone calls asking for money or personal information.
Wyoming County deputies worked closely with Orchard Park and Passaic police during the investigation.