WARSAW — Area residents and officials marked Arbor Day in a Friday afternoon ceremony.
The rain was just slight when Emcee Jim Carter opened the event at 5 p.m. and did a superb job of telling the Green Warsaw story and introducing speakers, organizers said in a news release. They believe 100 to 120 people attended the event in the village park.
SDEC Forester Nate Morey praised the group for its expedient formation, along with applying for and receiving an Arbor Day Foundation grant totalling $860.
Mayor Dan Burling also congratulated the Tree Board on quickly accomplishing the Arbor Day planting event.
The two trees planted and memorialized included a sugar maple for former mayor Joseph Robinson and a red maple for deceased Warsaw Central School teacher Steve Baker. The trees were planted on either side of the ball park area concession stand.
Four area students recited their winning PoeTree submissions and were awarded certificates and potted blue spruces donated by Wolcott Farms.
Gregg Torrey, representing State Sen. George Borello, R-Sunset Bay, spoke briefly about the implications of new trees being added to the Warsaw forest and presented a Certificate of Recognition to the Warsaw Tree Board.
Jeffrey Souder, liaison for David J. DiPietro, R-East Aurora, read and presented a lengthy proclamation honoring new mayor Dan Burling.
Baker’s daughter Kinsley Baker gave an impressive and emotional story about her dad, his accomplishments, and his relationships within the village, immortalizing his name in the red maple tree planted today near his beloved soccer fields, organizers said.
Cynthia Appleton spoke with pride of the 16 years served on the Village Board with Joe Robinson and gave the dedication of the sugar maple tree in his honor.
DPW Superintendent Shane Evans remarked on his pleasure to have a Tree Board helping with decisions for the Village Forest and told everyone they could apply for a tree in front of their property, on the Village-owned terrace.
Carter also introduced Perry Tree Board member Dr. Zerbe who gave much assistance in helping Warsaw Tree Board become a reality.