WARSAW — A trial date has been set for a Silver Springs man accused of a brutal home-invasion beating of a man who later died.
Eric J. Cushman, 52, a four-time ex-con, is scheduled to face trial May 5 in Wyoming County Court.
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 4:18 am
Judge Michael Mohun also set an appearance for Cushman for March 27.
Cushman is charged with attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and criminal contempt of court.
Cushman faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole as a persistent felony offender if convicted.
The alleged assault happened the night of Sept. 10 when Cushman entered a house in Silver Springs by climbing through a window, District Attorney Donald O’Geen said after Cushman was indicted.
He went into a bedroom and allegedly beat Wilmer Stapleton Jr., 39.
Stapleton died four weeks later, on Oct. 10 while at Erie County Medical Center.
Cushman was arrested not long after the alleged beating and has been in Wyoming County Jail ever since. A woman at the residence had an order of protection against him.
Cushman has been in prison much of his adult life.
Cushman was sentenced in 2016 to seven years after attacking his wife, breaking several bones in her face. The two had been married on Valentine’s Day 2014 in a ceremony on WCJW-AM radio.
He was sent to state prison not long after he was married after violating his parole from an aggravated unlicensed operation conviction.
Cushman has served two other prison terms: One for a robbery conviction in 1993 and a 14-year term for an armed robbery conviction in 1995.
