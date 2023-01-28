Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 30. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.