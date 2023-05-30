ALBION — Three men are facing felony charges after a wild 100 mph car chase and manhunt that began in the village.
Albion police were notified about 12:05 p.m. Monday of a white Chrysler 300 driving northbound into the village on Route 98. It had reportedly been stolen in the city of Tonawanda.
Patrols were then advised Sirius XM had traced the car to another location in the village. Officers checked the area but didn’t find it.
The car was located later on Intersoll Street, police said. It began to flee southbound erratically as a patrol car confirmed it was stolen.
The Chrysler then drove eastbound on East State Street at more than 100 mph with Albion police in pursuit. It turned left onto Butts Road, and headed north.
Three men eventually exited the car in the area just south of Route 104 and Crandall Road. It rolled off the roadway and eventually came to rest off the road.
An observant homeowner directed responding units to the approximate area where the men had fled. A perimeter was set up, with multiple K9 units and a State Police helicopter assisting the search.
One of the three men was taken into custody without incident, deputies said. The search was then called off due to weather and terrain, while Albion police continued their investigation, trying to identify the remaining two men.
Yet another observant person saw the duo later in the afternoon near the original incident location, police said. Patrols took them into custody — again without incident — about 3.6 miles from the original crash site and 7 hours after the incident had began.
Those charged included: n Ceu Uk, 20, of North Carolina was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree unlawfully fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.
n Nathaniel Thompson, 22, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
n Thobee Osborne, 21, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Thompson and Osborne are formerly of North Carolina but now live in the Albion area, police said.
All three men were released with appearance tickets, police said, citing bail reform laws.
Albion police are thanking the multiple agencies which assisted the search and investigation. They included state police, the Albion and Niagara County sheriff’s offices, Medina police, the Orleans County Major Felony Crimes Task Force, Orleans County Emergency Management, and the Albion Fire Department.
Police are likewise thanking the observant area residents, along with Brown’s Golf Course and area homeowners who provided patrols with equipment.