The New York State Police issued nearly 13,000 tickets state wide during the 4th of July STOP-DWI enforcement campaign.
The special enforcement period ran June 30 through July 5 and include sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols and tickets to drivers using handheld electronic devices.
Troopers issued a total of 12,991 tickets and arrested 193 people for driving while intoxicated. Troopers also investigated 949 crashes, including 158 personal injury crashes and five fatalities.
As part of the enforcement, troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state.
Tickets were issued for such offenses as speeding, distracted driving, child seat and seatbelt violations and violations of the state Move Over Law.
Troop A, which includes Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties among its eight county region, and Troop E, which includes Livingston among its 10-county area, wrote a total of 2,464 tickets.
Canandaigua-based Troop E wrote the third highest number of tickets, at 1,422 total tickets. Tickets included 433 for speeding, 21 for DWI, 19 for distracted driving, 109 for child seat or seatbelt violations, and 12 violations of the Move Over Law.
Batavia-based Troop A wrote 1,042 total tickets. These include 331 for speeding, 17 for DWI, 19 for distracted driving, 72 child seat or seatbelt violations, and five violations of the Move Over Law.
Troop T, which patrols the Thruway, wrote the most number of tickets at 1,946. Those tickets include 904 for speeding, eight for DWI, 42 for distracted driving, 143 child seat or seatbelt violations, and 29 for Move Over Law violations.
Troop D in Central New York had the second highest number of total tickets at 1,599.
During the 2022 4th of July enforcement campaign, which ran from July 1, 2022 through July 5, 2022, one day less than this year’s campaign, State Police issued 12,160 total tickets and arrested 197 people for DWI.