Trump drops suit against AG Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference on Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump dropped a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday just a day after a federal judge slapped him and a lawyer with a nearly $1 million fine for filing bogus cases against political enemies.

Trump pulled the plug on the Florida suit against James after being slapped down by U.S. District Judge Middlebrooks over a separate lawsuit that accused Hillary Clinton of engineering the Russia collusion probe.

Tribune Wire