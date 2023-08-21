Trump’s bond set for $200,000 in Fulton County
Tamar Hallerman
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA (TNS)— Former President Donald Trump was granted a $200,000 bond on Monday ahead of the Republican’s expected surrender at the Fulton County jail.
Under the terms of the consent bond order, Trump can’t perform any acts of witness intimidation or communicate directly or indirectly about the facts of the case with any codefendants except through his lawyer.
The document was signed by Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee and Trump’s three Atlanta-based attorneys. The latter were spotted at the Fulton County courthouse on Monday afternoon.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who secured a racketeering indictment against Trump and 18 others from a grand jury on Monday, is giving defendants until Friday at noon to surrender.
–––
©2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.