BATAVIA — Two hope to wear the crown as winner of the Genesee County Fair Queen Pageant this year, with several others eager to also earn a title as well.
Katherine Ewert and Pandrea Florence Tsoukalos are the two candidates for fair queen. The other pageant categories and the corresponding categories are: Little Miss, Lyza Jean Baker and Kali Martino; Miss, Zoe Castro, Carly Hanel, Eleanor Hudson and Morgenn Surabian; Duchess, Layla Baker, Isabella Reden; Princess, Cassandra Judge; Grand Princess, Gabriella Zocco.
At 1 p.m. July 23, there will be a talent and speech portion of the contest. The reading of biographies, time for questions and crowning will take place at 6 p.m. July 24. The parade will be at 6:30 p.m. July 25.
Pageant Director Verginia Zocco said the pageant format is the same as it was last year, but added there were more contestants.
“We have very unique talents this year: rabbit handling and showmanship, cheer, dancing, storytelling, and singing,” she said. “We are slowly building back up after COVID. It is taking some time, but we are all excited to see it up and running again, especially because it is a part of the fair’s rich history. This is the 183rd year of the fair.”
During the talent and speech portion of the pageant, the girls will discuss various subjects depending on their age. Zocco said those topics may include agriculture, agriculture in Genesee County, why the fair is so important to our communities, why farmers are so important as they create sustainable solutions and why our farmers are dedicated and work so hard.
“We will be participating in the fair parade ... The girls will be in their beautiful dresses, waving to the audience with their princess waves, and throwing candy,” Verginia Zocco said. “It starts in the racing pit area and then goes around the fairgrounds. I am not sure exactly how many years the girls have done the parade, but I have been involved for about 10 years, and it has been like that.”
“Encouraging girls to participate in activities like public speeches, performing a talent/skill and answering questions on the spot promote personal growth, confidence, and empowerment in a balanced way that can help them gain lifelong skills and positive experiences,” she said. “Our county fair pageant often involves engaging with the community and forming connections with other participants, organizers, and sponsors. We had wonderful sponsors this year that supported the pageant in providing gift cards to the contestants. We hope more girls come out next year to meet new friends and gain new experiences that will last a lifetime.”
The contestants and their backgrounds are listed below.
Little Miss
Lyza Jean Baker
Lyza, 6, is going into first grade. She lives in Basom on the family homestead, “Bakers Happy Acres,” with her mom and dad; sister, Layla; and brothers, Liam, Lexton, and Losson. They raise rabbits, chickens, ducks and goats. Lyza raises polish rabbits, and her favorite baby bunny born this year’s name is Sunset. This is Lyza’s first year as a Cloverbud in 4H and loves showing her animals at the fair. This is Lyza’s second year competing in the Genesee County Fair pageant.
Kali Martino
Kali, 6, attends Pembroke Primary School and will be going into first grade in the fall. She lives in Batavia with her parents, Stephen and Karen, and she has two siblings, Sophia, 4, and Giovanni, 1. She also has two puppies, Maizy and Teddy. Since she was 2, she has taken dance classes in acro, ballet, tap, and hip-hop through Divine Dance. She also plays t-ball and soccer, and swims. The past two years, she has participated in a cheer boot camp through Pembroke PYA and looks forward to being more involved in the cheer program in the future. Kali is also very active in her church’s girls club ministry and has become an Honor Rainbow and an Honor Daisy. She has received this accomplishment by completing activity pages, memorizing verses, participating in lessons, and completing crafts.
Miss
Zoe Castro
Zoe is a fun-loving 8-year-old. She will be entering third grade this fall. Zoe has been dancing with Divine Dance Studio in Batavia since age 2. The last two seasons, she has been part of the mini-competition team, bringing back a few high gold scores at competition. This is her second year playing soccer with the Batavia soccer club. Though she had a rocky start, she now loves the sport. Her favorite sport is being a cheerleader for the Batavia Bulldawgs. Last year, she and her squad brought back a first-place finish at cheer zone, as well as a grand championship. Zoe was awarded the 2022 Batavia beginner cheerdawg award for her love and passion for cheer.
Carly Hanel
Her mom is Jody and she has an older sister named Kassie. She is a 9-year-old who loves to sing and draw. Her favorite color is aqua green. Her favorite movie is “Cinderella.” Elephants are her favorite animal! Carly has two favorite songs that she cannot choose between: “God’s Not Dead” by The Newsboys and “My Jesus” by Anne Wilson. She even loves to sing songs by The Marshall Tucker Band.
Eleanor Hudson
Eleanor, 9, is the daughter of Jeremiah and Holly Hudson of Alabama, N.Y. She has one older brother, Gabriel, who is starting college this August. Ellie is a member of the Genesee County Goat Club and loves being in 4-H. She raises Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goats and also shows them with the American Dairy Goat Association. She can’t wait to be old enough to also be in FFA at Oakfield-Alabama. She loves to dance and has been dancing for six years at the Dancenter in Medina. She currently takes jazz, tap and pre-pointe ballet classes. Ellie plays soccer with the Batavia Soccer Club, and participates in Run Club, Page Turners, Math Olympiad, chorus and plays the alto saxophone and the tenor saxophone in band at Oakfield-Alabama Elementary.
Morgenn Surabian
Morgenn, 9, lives in Batavia. When she is not in the backyard, practicing her acrobatics, you can find her on the stage at cheer and dance competitions. She is a member of 4-H Critter Crew Club and enjoys the crafts, baking, and volunteer opportunities in her community they do as a club, along with developing new friendships with other club members. She dreams of becoming an obstetrician and be able to assist parents welcoming new bundles of joy in their world. She volunteers her time to assist with as many youth-oriented events and activities as possible. She is patient and attentive to her baby brother, as well as her little sister, with special needs. She strives to make everything a learning experience and share what she learns, while also exploring ways to give back to those surrounding her.
Duchess
Layla Baker
Layla, 12, lives in Basom. Her family includes her mom, Breanne; her dad, Nathan; her brothers, Liam, Lexton, and Losson; and her younger sister, Lyza. While Layla is competing for the Duchess title. Her siblings and Layla are home-schooled. She is going into eighth grade. She is in many 4-H clubs. Layla has rabbits, chickens, goats and loves to ride horses. She has two cats and two guinea pigs. Layla is also in Family Consumer Science and Garden Club. She is a helper in the Cloverbuds Club and at the Genesee County Park & Forest, picking weeds and planting plants. She also helps with planting flowers in front of the Genesee County Fairgrounds’ Kennedy building.
Isabella ‘Bella’ Rose-Therese Redden
Isabella is the only child of Andrew and Theresa Tesch. She is the youngest child and only daughter from her father, Andrew Potter. Some clubs that Isabella participates in at school are Dragons Leadership, Pink Dragons, and K-Kids. Some activities she participates in at school are Choraliers and in musicals. Outside of school, Bella dances for Dreams of Dance, doing acro and hip-hop. Her favorite places to visit are the East Shelby Bible Church’s Olde Fashion Days, Mumford Museum and county fairs. This year, her new favorite place is the Oakfield Historical Society House, where Bella’s mom does volunteer work.
Princess
Cassandra Judge
Cassandra is the daughter of Chris Judge and Heidi Meides-Judge. She is a seventh-grader at Akron Middle School. Cassandra has been an avid dancer since the age of 2 and started competing while in preschool. Her love and passion for dance have remained strong. Cassandra is currently a member of the Releve Dance Company’s competitive teen and senior teams, performing in local, state and national competitions. Last season she achieved scholarships, top overall placements and national invitations through these competitions.
Besides dance, Cassandra has a desire to help others within her school and community. She single-handedly recognized a need for handicapped-accessible equipment on her school’s playground and fundraised and earned enough funding for a wheelchair accessible swing to be installed at her school this past fall.
Grand Princess
Gabriella Zocco
Gabriella, 16, has one brother, Steven, and three rescue dogs, Ophelia, Stefano, and Pachuco. She attends Our Lady of Mercy High School and will be going into her junior year. Gabriella is in the National Honor Society. She’s a part of Mercy’s dance program as well as its competitive team. She is currently team captain, winning multiple first-place overall. She received special judges awards at numerous competitions. While at Mercy, she has joined many clubs, including the Red Cross, Mercy Service, Sunshine, and ASL Club. Gabriella will be starting a book club for Mercy girls this upcoming school year. In addition, for two years, she has been a Mercy Ambassador.
Queen
Katherine Ewert
Katherine Is the daughter of Doug and Nancy Ewert. She is the youngest of four girls. Her older sisters are Mary, Katrina and Jennifer. Katherine is an active member of National Honor Society and was recently awarded the sage scholarship from Russell Sage university. She has been involved in 4-H Horse Club since age 9 and served as president of the Mystics riders club in 2022. She also participates in her school’s Spanish, Youth Empowerment and Connect Life club. Katherine volunteers at Care-A-Van Ministries which provides food and hope through Christ for those in need. She shares her love of horses by introducing young adults with special needs to the responsibilities of horsemanship through the Genesee Valley Educational West program. Katherine has been a dancer for six years; she does lyrical, ballet and pointe. She enjoys painting, drawing, riding her horse Seamus and loves to read. She began riding at 4 years old, her main focus being dressage.
Panorea Florence Tsoukalos
Panorea was named after two of her great grandmothers and goes by the nickname “Pon”. She is the only human child of Ted and Kris, was born and resides in Batavia and has three pet siblings; two cats and a chihuahua. Panorea attends Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women in Brighton and has a 4.09 GPA.
She’s a Mercy ambassador, on the robotics and dance teams, has written for The Voice, and participated in Lego League. Panorea has two passions, dancing and sewing. She has danced since age 3 and trains in classical ballet at Odasz Dance Theatre for at least 20 hours a week.