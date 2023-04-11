BATAVIA — The City Council has a new member representing the Second Ward, at least for the next several months.
David Twichell was appointed Monday night to replace Patti Pacino, who stepped down March 27, due to health reasons, after 13 years on City Council. City Clerk Heidi Parker swore Twichell in during Monday’s special conference session.
Twichell told The Daily News he has lived in the city for 36 years and has been president of the Youth Board, on and off, for about 15 years. His appointment will last until the end of the year. Twichell will have run for a full term this fall and be elected in November in order to continue.
“I’m looking forward to representing my Second Ward constituents and working with City Council and the city manager,” he said. “When it became public knowledge that Patti was having some health issues, I was approached by the Republican Committee and I graciously accepted their idea that I should serve on City Council. I’m looking forward to working with Council and cooperating and bringing everybody together. I plan to run in November.”
The budget wiil become more of a challenge as the years go on, he said.
“Most of all, listening to what the Second Ward constituents need and trying to implement that into our daily routines here in the city,” he said of his priorities.
