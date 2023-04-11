BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS David Twichell was sworn in Monday night, following his appointment, by City Clerk Heidi Parker.

BATAVIA — The City Council has a new member representing the Second Ward, at least for the next several months.

David Twichell was appointed Monday night to replace Patti Pacino, who stepped down March 27, due to health reasons, after 13 years on City Council. City Clerk Heidi Parker swore Twichell in during Monday’s special conference session.

