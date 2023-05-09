BARRE — A Ridgeway man was killed and his twin brother seriously injured in a bizarre crash on Route 31A late Monday night where both men “tumbled out” of the vehicle, Orleans Sheriff Christopher Bourke said.
Timothy R. Sands, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just before midnight along a stretch of Route 31A (West Lee Road) just west of Eagle Harbor Road.
The driver, Todd D. Sands, 56, suffered serious injuries, including head injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.
Bourke said Sands was able to speak after he was taken to the hospital but investigators have yet to interview him about the crash.
Bourke said that, somehow, both men were ejected from the 2019 Honda Odyssey minivan as it was traveling down the road.
“It appears that both tumbled out of the van and just rolled about 100 feet,” Bourke said. “One was found off the south side of the road, deceased and the other was off the north side in a ditch. He was alive when deputies arrived.”
The van, however, kept traveling before going off the road and about 150 yards into a field befoe it turned and slammed into a tree in a hedgerow.
“When it hit the tree the horn started going off,” Bourke said. “It was near a house and the people heard it. When they went out there, the horn was going no one was around the van. They didn’t know the men had fallen out.”
The van never rolled but did skid sideways at some point before going off the road.
Bourke said investigators hope to learn more when they are able to talk to Todd Sands.
“We’re trying to figure out why they fell out of the van,” he said. “Both doors were closed when we arrived.”
He said alcohol may have been a factor.