A two-county vehicle pursuit Monday that began in Batavia ended in Attica ended with the arrests of two Monroe County men who allegedly fled from police.
City police were dispatched at 2:41 p.m. to the intersection of Bank Street and North Street for the report of a stolen vehicle. A patrol saw the vehicle on Ellicott Street near Liberty Street and tried to stop it. The vehicle went to West Main Street and continued west out of the city. City police said it was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Route 5 near Wortendyke Road when it avoided a set of tire deflation devices (spike strips) that a Genesee County Sheriff’s Office deputy deployed. However, the driver continued driving.
The vehicle was now traveling south through the towns of Batavia, Alexander, Pembroke, and Darien. Numerous attempts were made to deploy spike strips, however the driver avoided them each time. The vehicle entered the village of Attica on Route 238, then turned into an apartment complex on Sokol Drive, where it struck a garbage Dumpster. The driver then ran and was taken into custody following a brief chase. The passenger was arrested in the vehicle.
The driver is identified as Evan J. Vanskiver, 31, of Brockport. The passenger is identified as Adam J. Montes, 38, of Hamlin. Both suspects were arrested earlier Monday by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office following a larceny investigation in Elba and were released from the Genesee County Jail at about 2:15 p.m. due to state bail reform legislation.
Vanskiver was charged Monday with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies, conspiracy, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. Montes was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny and conspiracy.
“Officers of the Batavia Police Department exercised appropriate care and caution during a dangerous situation, taking into account the road conditions as well as traffic conditions while attempting to catch a fleeing felon,” said Police Chief Shawn Heubusch. “Officers are highly trained to ensure that the risk of pursuing any individual or vehicle does not outweigh the risk to the community. They should be commended for bringing this situation to a safe conclusion.”
Vanskiver and Montes are being held at the Genesee County Jail pending arraignment in Centralized Arraignment Court, police said Monday night. City police were assisted by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the Genesee County 911 Dispatch Center, the New York State Police, Corfu Police Department, village of Attica Police Department and Attica ambulance service.