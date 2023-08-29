BATAVIA — Two members of the Class of 2024 chose to wrap up their high school careers early.
John Kennedy Principal Paul Kesler, who previously was principal at Batavia High School for five years, presented Regents diplomas to Cole Brade and Gabrielle Brown during Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
“Both of them are graduating early because they wanted to start their next step in their life,” Kesler said. “Both of them are entering the workforce right now and both of them are thinking of what their future college plans might look like.”
Kesler said he had a fun time Monday evening reminiscing with the two graduates, going back to when Brade and Brown were in kindergarten.
“As I’ve shared before, not every graduate takes the exact-same path as another one, but the importance is sticking with it and making sure you do take that path to graduation,” he said. “Gabby and Brade, I’m really proud of you, the work that you’ve done. I get the privilege of giving you your diploma.”
Kesler said Brown currently works at Jersey Mike’s Subs and Brade is at Walmart. Brade is considering enrolling at Genesee Community College or at SUNY Brockport. Brown will consider her options, Kesler said.
“They took some classes this summer to make sure they fulfilled all their requirements,” he said.