ALBION — The recovery of numerous stolen items in Clarendon led to the arrests of two people, Sheriff Christopher M. Bourke said today.
The items were recovered after a lengthy investigation by the Orleans and Monroe County sheriff’s offices.
Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a string of larcenies from stores around the Brockport area. Information led investigators to 4216 Fancher Rd., Holley, in the town of Clarendon. A search warrant was executed on the property and investigators recovered a stolen UTV, Zero turn lawn mower, utility trailer, jet ski, and a large tow-behind camper. Some items had been modified to conceal or remove vehicle identification numbers. The suspects had fled the state shortly after the execution of the warrant.
Jennifer T. Sportsman, 48, was arrested May 5 when she returned to the residence to retrieve property. She was charged with four counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property; felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property; and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal facilitation. She was arraigned in County Court and released on her own recognizance.
Wade J. Murphy, 50, was located arrested in Beaufort County, South Carolina, on May 20 and is currently awaiting extradition to Orleans County, Bourke said. He is being charged with four counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property; felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property; felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Murphy has additional charges in South Carolina and is currently on probation in New York.
Bourke said Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Orleans County sheriff’s investigators Kevin Colonna, Devon Pahuta, and Brian Marsceill did a great job in a collaborative effort to close the case.