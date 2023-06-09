BATAVIA — Two city of Batavia firefighters were among 37 new graduates of the Recruiter Firefighter Training Program.
Ronald Kleinbach and Michael Pfendler completed a 15-week residential program that provided “extensive fire service training in an environment like a full-time fire department,” according to a statement from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, which sponsors the program.
Graduates came from 17 departments throughout the state.
“I extend my hearty congratulations to today’s graduates on their achievement, and I wish them well as they are well-prepared to help protect New Yorkers from fire danger and other emergencies,” Commissioner Jackie Bray said during ceremonies at the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls.
“Training first responders is a core mission of ours and we take great pride in training future firefighters. We are extremely proud of today’s graduates for completing a challenging 15-week residential training program and know they will do an outstanding job protecting the public in the future.”
Graduates participated in more than 600 hours of training, both in the classroom and in the field. Classes focused on structural, vehicle and flammable liquid firefighting, emergency vehicle operations, hazardous material emergency incident and basic rescue technician operations. Recruits also participate in daily physical fitness training in preparation for the Candidate Physical Ability Test. Upon completion, graduates will have received national certification from the National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications in Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Fire and Life Safety Educator I, and Hazardous Materials Operations.
The next Recruit Firefighter Training Program, the 88th, begins July 31.