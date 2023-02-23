LE ROY — Two Rochester men face charges after an investigation into a chase in a stolen vehicle that went into Monroe County and back into Genesee County last week.
Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush was on patrol the night of Feb. 16 when he attempted to pull over two men seen driving in a stolen 2022 Jeep Compass on Route 33 in Stafford.
The driver refused to stop and led deputies on a chase into Bergen, Riga, Chili and Wheatland before returning west into the town of Le Roy.
Village of Le Roy police assisted and spike strips were deployed.
The Jeep hit the strips and the vehicle finally stopped on Randall Road about 8 p.m.
The driver, later identified as Ronell S. Agee Jr., 20, ran from the Jeep but was taken into custody a short time later.
Agee was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing a police officer and obstruction of governmental administration.
He also faces numerous traffic violations in both counties.
The passenger, Jaquel R. Gibson, 21, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.
Both men were arraigned and released to appear at a later date in court.
