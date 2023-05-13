ARCADE — Two people are found in a Dumpster.
Police are called.
One had been driving high on crystal meth and is arrested.
He calls a friend to remove his car for him after he is arrested.
The friend arrives and he, too, is determined to be high on drugs.
All this at 9 on a Monday morning.
Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies sorted out the case on April 24 when an employee at Family Dollar on Route 39 called to report finding two people inside a Dumpster at the store.
Police arrived and by that time the two had crawled out of the Dumpster and were in an adjacent parking lot in a car.
The driver, John B. Wilson, 35, of Machias was found to have 20 active suspensions on his license and a warrant from Franklinville Police Department.
Wilson also appeared impaired and was given a field sobriety test, which he failed.
He also was found with crystal meth and white powder and was charged with driving while impaired by drugs.
Wilson, while at the scene, called a friend to come get his car.
The man, Melvin C. Franklin, 55, of Delevan, arrived and he, too, showed signs of impairment.
Deputies gave him a sobriety test, which he failed.
Both Wilson and Franklin were taken to the Sheriff’s Office, where drug recognition expert determined both were impaired by a combination of drugs.
Wilson was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Driving While Ability
Impaired by the Combination of Drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.
Franklin was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combination of Drugs and Uninspected Motor Vehicle.
The other person in the Dumpster, Manna L. Moore, 38, of Machias, was found to have an active warrant for her arrest in Depew.