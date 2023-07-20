WARSAW — Two people were taken to area hospitals Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer and sport utility vehicle collided.
The accident happened about 8:45 a.m. at Liberty and Buck Roads.
The SUV sustained significant damage while the tractor-trailer — which was hauling gravel — went off the highway and into an adjacent farm field.
The tractor-trailer tipped over in the process.
Chief Deanna Wilcox of the Warsaw Fire Department said at least 250 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled.
“We contained that when we got on-scene with what we had for HAZMAT supplies,” she said.
The tractor-trailer driver was taken by Mercy Flight Central to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, she said. The SUV driver was taken by Warsaw Rescue Squad to Erie County Medical Center.
The tractor-trailer was on its way to Wyco Construction at the time. Crews from the latter, along with the nearby Hubert Wick Dairy Farm were working to clean up the gravel.
The identities of the drivers and other details were not immediately available. Their injuries weren’t immediately believed to be life-threatening.
None of the spilled fuel entered any area waterways, Wilcox said.
State police, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies, Warsaw village police and Medic 80 also responded to the scene, along Wyoming County Emergency Services, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Eddy’s Collision.
Elma ambulance personnel also assisted with the transport to ECMC.