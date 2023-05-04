BATAVIA — Two juveniles have been charged in connection with the April 20 threat that forced a lockout at Genesee County school districts.
The two children, ages 12 and 13, were attending Notre Dame High School, city police said. They alleged called a suicide hotline and threatened to shoot up a school, saying it would happen immediately.
Officers from several police agencies responded to schools throughout the county, along with Genesee Community College. On-scene detectives determined quickly that the threat was not credible and the schools were released from lockout soon afterward.
The juveniles have been charged with making a terroristic threat. Police are declining to release further information due to the juveniles’ ages.
Nobody is able to enter or exit a school facility during a lockout but classes otherwise continue as normal. The Genesee County incident generated some concern among parents and family members at the time it occurred and before the lockout was canceled.
Numerous school districts statewide have received threats and “swatting” attempts over the few months. “Swatting” occurs when a person communicates a threat against a person or entity in an attempt to generate a police response.
In a separate incident, Pioneer Central School buildings were subjected to a lockout April 21 “out of an abundance of caution” after an emailed threat.