ALBION - Two Orleans County men were arrested and charged with possessing child pornography after separate state police investigations.
Keith A. Manley, 29, of Albion was charged last week with two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
He was arraigned in Town Court and released to appear at a later date.
Manley was arrested after an investigation into a complaint filed April 7.
Fnu Raine, 29, of Shelby was arrested Monday after an investigation into a complaint filed in September 2020.
Raine was charged with 10 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
He is to appear at a later date in Shelby Town Court.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Albion with the assistance from the Troop A Computer Crimes Unit, conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation in the town of Shelby. Investigation determined Raine possessed child pornography.