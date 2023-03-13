ALBION — Two men face state prison time after they pleaded guilty Wednesday in Orleans County Court to separate crimes.
Bryton M. Hitzges, 20, of Albion and formerly of Grand Island, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in satisfaction of numerous burglaries and larcenies he committed during a crime spree last fall and early winter.
Hitzges faces up to seven years in prison.
Hitzges was arrested in January after a month-long investigation revealed he burglarized houses, garages, sheds and stole items from cars.
Village police executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered more than 100 items of property reported stolen.
In another case involving a series of crimes, a Medina man faces up to six years in prison.
Brandon T. Fuller, 28, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree burglary.
Fuller was arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase in February.
Fuller stole a pickup truck and refused to stop for deputies in the town of Barre. He led police into Monroe County, where he abandoned the truck and ran.
A K-9 unit tracked him to a Wegman’s store, where he was taken into custody.
State police also filed charges against Fuller for the theft of a car on Nov. 15.
Fuller likewise admitted burglarizing a barn in September.
Fuller also has charges pending in Monroe County, where he was arrested in September for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.
In August, Fuller was charged in Geneseo, Livingston County, with misdemeanor drug possession. He later was allegedly found with more drugs and was charged with felony promoting prison contraband and felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
