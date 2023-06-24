Two men injured in head-on crash

PEMBROKE — Two men had to be freed from their pickup trucks after a head-on collision on Route 5 Thursday afternoon, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Both men suffered serious injuries in the 5:30 p.m. crash.
Deputies said the crash happened when a 2019 Dodge Ram driving by Jacob Brainard, 25, of Bownmansville, veered into the center of Route 5 while traveling east.
Brainard swerved back into his lane but an oncoming 2002 Ford 350 had already entered the east lane in an apparent attempt to avoid a collision.
The trucks hit head on, sending both trucks into the ditch on the south side of the road.
Brainard and the driver of the Ford, Zachary Miller-Barillari, 19, of Williamsville were trapped in the wreckage.
They were freed by members of Pembroke Fire Department.
Miller-Barillari was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. Brainard was taken to ECMC by Mercy Ambulance.
The crash is being investigated by Genesee County Crash Management Team. Indian Falls Fire Department also assisted at the scene.