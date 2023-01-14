ALBION — A week after a Medina man pleaded guilty to felony assault, ensuring a state prison term, two of his brothers were sentenced to state prison terms.
Isaiah Casanova, 22, also of Medina was sentenced to two-to-four years in state prison Wednesday in Orleans County Court.
He pleaded guilty as a second-felony offender to criminal possession of a weapon for having a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in August 2022.
He also admitted violating probation. Casanova was on probation for a drug-dealing conviction in 2019.
Also Wednesday, his brother, Quincy Casanova, 25, was sentenced to 18 months to three years in prison for violating probation and attempted assault.
He also was on probation for dealing drugs. stemming from the same raids that nabbed his brother.
The assault charge came from a brawl that involved Isaiah and two other brothers and in August.
Patrick Casanova, 29, had punched a woman in the face, breaking bones around her eye. The woman was the mother of Quincy’s child.
Patrick fled from police, who said Quincy was also searching for him.
Quincy began arguing with another brother when Isaiah stepped in and was stabbed in the eye by Quincy.
Patrick Casanova also will be sentenced to state prison. He was promised a term of no more than two-to-four years when sentenced in March.
