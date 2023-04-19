WARSAW — Two physicians have been added to the staff at the Wyoming County Community Health System.
The new staffers include general surgeon Dr. Anthony DiBenedetto, and Dr. Hemant Kalia, a pain medicine specialist.
A Western New York native, DiBenedetto graduated with his medical degree from State University of New York at Buffalo and has practiced general surgery, bariatric surgery and endoscopy for over 35 years, WCCHS officials said in a news release.
He is board-certified, fellowship-trained, and specializes in surgical services and endoscopies, and has additional training in laparoscopic banding, hernia repair, and bowel, colon and rectal surgery.
Before joining WCCHS, DiBenedetto practiced in the Rochester and Buffalo areas including Lockport, Newfane, and Medina and now accepting new patients in Warsaw.
Kalia is a board-certified, fellowship-trained physician specializing in interventional pain medicine, providing epidural injections and nerve blocks for neck and back pain, radiofrequency ablation and spinal procedures for chronic pain, cancer pain management.
He will offer comprehensive pain management services using non-opioid based medications, functional rehabilitation, non-pharmacological therapies, and targeted therapeutic interventions to alleviate chronic pain, WCCHS officials said. Kalia has more than 25 years of pain management experience in the
Rochester and Buffalo areas and is now seeing patients in Warsaw twice a month at his new pain clinic at the WCCHS campus in Warsaw.
To schedule an appointment with DiBenedetto or Kalia, call the WCCHS Specialty Clinic at (585) 786-1555.
