WARSAW — A Wayland man was sentenced Wednesday in Wyoming County Court to a state prison term for domestic violence.
Zachary J. Folts, 40, was sentenced by Judge Michael Mohun to 18 months to three years for attempted second-degree strangulation.
Folts was indicted in March and charged with strangulation and unlawful imprisonment for choking a woman to unconsciousness at a residence in the village Feb. 1.
Also in County Court Monday, an Oakfield man was sentenced to a state prison term for damaging property at Wyoming County Community Hospital.
Jeffrey M. Johnson, 35, was sentenced to 18 months to three years to be served at Willard Drug Treatment Facility.
Johnson overdosed on drugs Nov. 1 and was taken to the hospital, where he became irate, threatened hospital staff and damaged property.