OAKFIELD — A male was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with serious injury after a motorcycle accident this afternoon near the intersection of Lewiston and Maltby roads.
A female passenger, also seriously injured, was being taken to a hospital via Mercy Flight helicopter waiting at the scene.
Sgt. Matthew Witkowski a male driver lost control of a motorcycle on Lewiston Road and struck a retaining wall in front of a residence.
“There was a male driver and female passenger. They hit the side of the road and got ejected from the motorcycle. They had been headed northwest on Lewiston Road and traveling in a pack of motorcycles, Witkowski said.
The accident was called in around 3:13 p.m. The investigation continues. Oakfield firefighters also responded to the scene.