ALBION — A Batavia man still facing numerous charges in Genesee County for domestic violence was sentenced Wednesday in Orleans County Court to a state prison term for stealing.
Matthew S. Williams, 35, was sentenced to two to four years in prison for grand larceny.
Williams was arrested by state police after he stole nearly $10,000 of agriculture parts and batteries from Torrey Farms in Barre on March 8.
This is the third prison term for Williams in 10 years.
Williams, formerly of Elba, was convicted of burglary and grand larceny in 2012 and served two years and five months of a one- to three-year term; In 2018, he was convicted of grand larceny after a series of thefts, including stealing catalytic converters and was sentenced to two to four years in prison.
He was released to parole in January 2020 and was on parole until Jan. 2, 2022.
Williams still faces numerous charges in Genesee County.
n He was arrested March 10 in Elba for headbutting a woman in front of a child, two days after the Barre thefts.
He was charged the next day with violating an order of protection and with stealing a car. He violated the order again a few days later
n In October, Williams was charged with resisting arrest after he ran from police trying to serve warrants on him for previous charges. He also was charged with harassment for throwing a juice cup at an officer.
n Williams in November was charged again with violating an order of protection.
