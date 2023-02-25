KYIV, Ukraine — Church bells tolled, weeping mourners embraced and blue-and-yellow national flags fluttered Friday as Ukraine marked the first anniversary of a Russian invasion that triggered a cataclysmic war but also galvanized a powerful sense of common purpose among the country’s people.

“We clearly understood that for each tomorrow, you need to fight,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his compatriots in a video address commemorating the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion that triggered Europe’s largest land battle since World War II. “And we fought.”

Tribune Wire