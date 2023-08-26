ROCHESTER — Rochester Regional Health, which includes United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, is not considering bringing back a mask mandate at this time, the health system said this week.
“Rochester Regional Health is seeing some increase in COVID inpatient admissions, but this is still rather small,” said Communications Specialist Cristina Rodrigues Umbrino. “Some restrictions remain in high-risk areas.”
As of Monday, the following policies went into effect at UMMC and other Rochester Regional facilities: Masking will be optional for people in most health care facilities unless signs indicate otherwise.
For the safety of our high-risk and/or immunocompromised patients, masking remains mandatory for the following individuals/facilities:
nWhere patients are being treated for cancer, or have other immunocompromising conditions;
nFor anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or has a known exposure to COVID-19 (masks must be worn for 10 days, per CDC guidelines).
nAnyone showing signs of respiratory illness (coughing, sneezing, fever, runny nose, etc.);
nIn rare cases, the Infection Prevention team may reinstitute a temporary mask mandate.
Emergency department visitation hours at UMMC are 24 hours a day, with one visitor per patient. Hospital visitation at UMMC is from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.
UR Medicine is not seeing the increase in COVID cases that other areas of Western New York are, spokesperson Barbara Ficarra said.
“As of today (Wednesday), the number of people hospitalized for COVID at Strong Memorial Hospital is less than 10,” she said. “Our hospitals continue to track COVID cases daily. Masking has proven to be an extremely effective tool in preventing spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses and UR Medicine continues to require it in many settings where patients are likely to be at high risk, including all inpatient hospital rooms and some areas where cancer treatment is provided.”
Individual staff members, patients, and visitors always have the option to mask in areas where it is not required. Ficarra said.
Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) has seen a slight increase in COVID cases since the beginning of August.
For the week of Aug. 2-8, the two counties each had eight new cases, GO Health Director of Health Promotion and Public Information Officer Kaitlin Pettine said. For the week of Aug. 9-15, Genesee County had 10 new cases and Orleans County had nine. For Aug. 16-22, Genesee had 12 new cases and Orleans seven.
“We update COVID-19 data on Wednesdays on the GO Health website: https://gohealthny.org/emerging-issues/,” she said. “Masking recommendations would be determined by New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical centers/systems can also determine their protocols at their own discretion. As expected, we are seeing new strains of COVID, each strain will present with varying levels of transmissibility and severity. We will continue to monitor activity in our communities and provide recommendations as indicated.“
Viruses spread and they can mutate.
“It is important to practice good health precautions all the time to limit the spread of disease. As we get into fall, we encourage residents to practice the following public health precautions for all respiratory illnesses:
nAvoid close contact with people who are sick.
nStay home when you are sick.
nCover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
nWash your hands with soap and water often. If soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
nAvoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
nTalk with your healthcare provider and get vaccinated.