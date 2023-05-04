BATAVIA — The United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center was honored for its service to patients for the seventh time — and also for the first time.
For the seventh year in a row, Healogics Wound Care & Hyperbaric Services, Inc. has named the UMMC Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center a Center of Distinction (COD). And for the first time, the center has also received the Clinical Excellence Award.
To earn a COD designation, the center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate of 95% and a wound adjusted healing rate of 87%. Facilities receiving this designation must have a patient satisfaction rating of 92% or higher, a comprehensive heal rate of 75% or higher and an outlier rate of 16% or less.
The awards were good news to Cherry Carl of Arcade, a retired teacher who has made the trip to UMMC’s Wound Care Center several times. She’s been to see Wound Care Medical Director Dr. Joseph Canzoneri twice a year, but hopes this is the last time, she said.
“When my hematoma happened in October 2021, it was huge,” she said. A hematoma is a pool of mostly clotted blood that forms in an organ, tissue, or body space.
“It was painful and my primary care gave me antibiotics and finally said, ‘Cherry, you’re going to have to go to a wound care center. I can’t help you,’” she recalled. “Being a teacher-researcher, I got on the computer and I researched, I looked at all the different care centers and I have to tell you, a drive two hours round-trip to come here, once I found this team.”
Carl said she was impressed with Canzoneri and his team. The first time she came to UMMC with a hematoma, she said, she knew he would have to cut it off.
“As he did that, there were three or four other people in the room ... he explained, detail by detail, step by step, what he was doing, so I learned something,” she said. “I felt such confidence in him and the team, and I’ve always felt welcome.”
Healogics Director of Operations Antoinette “Toni” McCutcheon said UMMC receiving a seventh COD was a remarkable accomplishment.
McCutcheon next presented the Clinical Excellence Award to UMMC. Facilities earn the Clinical Excellence Award by scoring in the top 10% of more than 600 eligible Healogics outpatient Wound Care Centers nationally on the clinical excellence measure.
The UMMC Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center has partnered with Healogics, the nation’s leading wound care expert, since 2011. The center provides exceptional wound care within the community, said McCutcheon. Since UMMC’s Wound Care Center opened, it has dealt with nearly 40,000 wounds.
“It is reasonable to expect this center to have exceptional care and amazing healing outcomes,” she said.
Healogic’s mission statement now is “Find, Treat and Heal,” McCutcheon told the UMMC staff and media gathered in the Wound Care Center Tuesday.
“Everyone in this clinic has taken that to heart,” she said. “They find the patients, they treat the patients and they heal them and this is proof of that.”
Canzoneri said receiving a COD will hopefully be an annual event.
“It seems to be that way, so we hope to continue that,” he said. “Studies have proven and shown that, basically, this team approach that we have here especially at UMMC helps reduce comorbidities or mortality by 94%. Our job at UMMC is not just to heal the patient, but to heal the patient as fast as we can and prevent their reoccurrence.”
Comorbidities refers to the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.
Canzoneri said the team approaches and uniqueness at UMMC helps further utilize its staff, including well-trained nurses, our dieticians, emergency room physicians, infectious disease team, vascular specialist, podiatry, orthopaedics staff.
“This ability to coordinate, quickly and effectively, what the patient needs in our Wound Care Center is what really makes us and helps us achieve that seven-year Center of Distinction,” he said.
UMMC President and CEO Dan Ireland said the hospital has gotten letters from patients which read, “Without your Wound Care Center, I might not be able to walk again,” or “I never thought I would be pain-free.”
“I get to here those comments in the community,” he said. “Then, to be able to come down here and see the team in action is just a wonderful thing. We make a difference every single day in what we do.”
The Wound Care Center toes the extra mile in making sure that not only does it make a difference in healthcare, but in the whole person and in how it treats the community.
“It really is just a testament to your faith and your embracing working together,” he said.