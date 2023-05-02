BATAVIA — The United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center was honored for its service to patients for the seventh time — and also for the first time.
For the seventh year in a row, Healogics Wound Care & Hyperbaric Services, Inc. has named the UMMC Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center a Center of Distinction (COD). And for the first time, the Center has also received the Clinical Excellence Award.
To earn a COD designation, the center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate of 95% and a wound adjusted healing rate of 87%. Facilities receiving this designation must have a patient satisfaction rating of 92% or higher, a wound mix comprehensive heal rate of 75% or higher and an outlier rate of 16% or less.
Healogics Director of Operations Antoinette “Toni” McCutcheon said this was a remarkable accomplishment.
McCutcheon next presented the Clinical Excellence Award to UMMC. Facilities earn the Clinical Excellence Award by scoring in the top 10% of more than 600 eligible Healogics outpatient Wound Care Centers nationally on the clinical excellence measure.
The UMMC Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center has partnered with Healogics, the nation’s leading wound care expert, since 2011. The center provides exceptional wound care within the community, said McCutcheon. Since UMMC’s Wound Care Center opened, it has dealt with nearly 40,000 wounds.
“It is reasonable to expect this center to have exceptional care and amazing healing outcomes,” she said.
Wound Care Medical Director Dr. Joseph Canzoneri said receiving a COD will hopefully be an annual event.
“It seems to be that way, so we hope to continue that,” he said. “Studies have proven and shown that, basically, this team approach that we have here especially at UMMC helps reduce comorbidities or mortality by 94%. Our job at UMMC is not just to heal the patient, but to heal the patient as fast as we can and prevent their reoccurrence.”
Comorbidities refers to the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.
Canzonari said the team approaches and uniqueness at UMMC helps further utilize its staff, including well-trained nurses, our dieticians, emergency room physicians, infectious disease team, vascular specialist, podiatry, orthopaedics staff.
“This ability to coordinate, quickly and effectively, what the patient needs in our Wound Care Center is what really makes us and helps us achieve that seven-year Center of Distinction,” he said.